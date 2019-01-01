Chad's Ninga: Angers will aid my development in Ligue 1

The Chad international is convinced with his decision to sign for the Stade Raymond Kopa outfit from Vikings

Casimir Ninga believes joining French side Angers will help him develop into a better player.

The 26-year-old forward teamed up with the Stade Raymond Kopa outfit from , signing a three-year deal for an undisclosed fee last week.

The Chad international is in contention to make his debut for Angers when they take on in their first away game of the season on Friday.

Ninga, who made 15 league appearances for the Vikings, scoring four goals before his departure, has explained the reason for opting for the Scoistes.

“We had a tough season with Caen collectively. The door opened in Angers. I have the opportunity to do better and progress here,” Ninga told the club’s Twitter channel.

“The coach and the sports director called me and they told me about the club project. That's what convinced me in my choice to come here.”

Ninga will hope to help Angers continue their winning ways at Groupama Stadium after claiming a 3-1 victory over in their opening league game of the season last weekend.