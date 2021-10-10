Central African Republic vs Nigeria: Kick-off, TV channel, squad news and preview

Shina Oludare
Oct 10, 2021 08:01 UTC +00:00
Getty

Victory for Gernot Rohr’s men over the Wild Beasts would boost their aspirations of qualifying for the 2022 Fifa World Cup

Anything short of victory over the Central African Republic on Sunday would be a massive blow to Nigeria’s ambitions of qualifying for the 2022 Fifa World Cup.

Prior to the reverse clash staged in Lagos on Thursday, Gernot Rohr’s men maintained a perfect start that saw them lead Group C with six points.

Nevertheless, the Wild Beast scored a late winner on matchday three as super-sub Karl Namnganda beat goalkeeper Francis Uzoho after taking advantage of some sloppy defending by Leon Balogun and William Troost-Ekong.

Although the three-time African champions remain as leaders in the zone, they must pick up a win against Raoul Savoy's men on Sunday to avoid another tortuous route to a major tournament.

With revenge on the Super Eagles’ mind, under-fire coach Rohr is expected to make changes to the team that stuttered at the Teslim Balogun Stadium.

For the Central Africans, they would be hoping to complete the double over the West Africans in their own quest to Qatar 2022.

Game  Central African Republic vs Nigeria
Date Sunday, October 10
Time 14:00 WAT

Nigeria, Super Eagles

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

For Nigerian readers, get your fix on the latest football on TV here ! For those across the globe, that is also the place to be.

Also, the game can be watched live on TV through NTA and it can be streamed online courtesy of the NFF streaming platform. 

Nigeria TV channel Online stream
NTA, SuperSport NFF TV
UK & US TV channel Online stream
N/A N/A

Squads & Team News

Position Nigeria squad
Goalkeepers Uzoho; Akpeyi; Okoye
Defenders Shehu, Troost-Ekong, Bassey, Aina, Collins, Akpoguma, Balogun, Omeruo, Awaziem 
Midfielders Bonke, Aribo, Onyeka, Simon, Chidera, Kalu
Forwards Onuachu, Awoniyi, Musa, Osimhen, Iheanacho

Potential Nigeria XI: Uzoho, Balogun, Troost-Ekong, Aina, Collins, Aribo, Onyeka, Simon, Iheanacho, Osimhen, Ejuke

Position Central African Republic squad
Goalkeepers Samolah, Biandao, Manda-Dansia
Defenders Ngam Ngam, Yangao, Keita, Ndobe, Dambakizi, Zarabaud, Ban, Guinari
Midfielders Ndokomandji, Toropite, Gorrier, Ngoma, Dertin, Gaopandia, Niamathe
Forwards Damona, Mokonou, M'Vondo, Kookolo, Urie, Tattevin, Namnganda

Potential CAR XI:  Samolah, Ngam Ngam, Ndobe, Ndokomandji, Yangao, Guinari, Toropite, Urie, Niamathe, M'Vondo, Namnganda

Betting & Match Odds

Nigeria are 1.27 favourites to win with Betking. Central African Republic's chances of winning are rated at 12.00 and a draw is available at 4.75.

Nigeria vs Central African Republic

Match Preview

With Nigeria seeking redemption against the Wild Beasts, coach Rohr disclosed he would ring changes in a bid to secure maximum points.

Having suffered an injury on Thursday, Leicester City star Kelechi Iheanacho is unlikely to feature, leaving the German tactician with the option to start either Paul Onuachu or Taiwo Awoniyi.

“We had a good training session,” Rohr said on NFF TV.

“We know that the Africa Cup of Nations will give us a wonderful infrastructure, the pitch is nice, the stadium is wonderful it will be empty tomorrow but it’s not a problem for us.

“We have to play our football on this great pitch, and we can do it better than Thursday. We have to get a good result because everybody knows victory is necessary.

“We couldn’t do it the other day but now we have the opportunity and that’s why the team will not change so much.

“We need two or three fresh players into the team and also we need good communication between us and we are confident that tomorrow’s game will be good.”

The Super Eagles are unbeaten in their last 19 away matches in World Cup qualifiers.

Their last defeat was against Angola on June 20, 2004 as Fabrice Akwa’s 84th-minute effort silenced the West Africans inside Luanda’s Estadio da Cidadela.

This stat is expected to boost the confidence of the Super Eagles who are still shaken from their shock home loss earlier in the week.