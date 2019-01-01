Central African Republic appoint Zahoui as head coach

The Ivorian’s appointment was confirmed on Tuesday by the Federation

Francois Zahoui has been appointed head coach of the Central African Republic on Tuesday, the Central African Football Federation (RCA) has confirmed.

The Ivorian, who was in charge of Niger from 2015 to 2019, replaces Swiss coach Raoul Savoy who left his role after failing to guide the Wild Beasts to the 2019 .

"I confirm that Francois Zahoui will be the coach of the Central African Republic,” RCA President Celestin Yanindji stated.

“He will be paid initially from the funds of the Federation, mainly until the first two games of the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers, in November against Burundi and Mauritania, while waiting for the government to take over.”

Zahoui, who took to the 2012 Afcon final, has been handed the task of guiding Les Fauves to their first ever participation at the biennial showpiece, with the next edition slated for in 2021.

The Central African Republic have been drawn in Group E alongside , Burundi and Mauritania.

Zahoui begins his quest for qualification with games against Burundi and Mauritania on November 11 and 19, respectively.