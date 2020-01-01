CD Leganes vs Getafe CF: the Madrid derby with survival on the line

The first match of 2020 at ’ Butarque stadium is a huge one, the game the fans look forward to the most. Leganes will host local neighbours this Friday night, with the hopefuls making the five-kilometre trip across southern Madrid to play a derby fixture with huge consequences.

With Leganes second-bottom and fighting for their LaLiga Santander status and Getafe in chasing European qualification in seventh place there is so much at stake for these two teams.

Who’s in better form?

Leganes may be second from bottom but they’re in good form and have massively improved under new coach Javier Aguirre. Former national team manager has won four, drawn three and lost just two of his nine matches in charge, with the defeats coming to LaLiga giants like and .

Los Pepineros are a team with momentum and they’ve been especially strong at home recently, winning their past two LaLiga Santander fixtures in front of their home fans: a 3-2 win over RC Celta and a 2-0 victory over RCD .

Getafe, on the other hand, are higher in the table but come into this derby a little shaken. They’ve lost three matches in a row, losing their final league game of 2019, their first of 2020 and then suffering a shock elimination last weekend at the hands of third-tier side Badalona (2-0).

Who are the players to watch?

Martin Braithwaite has been the man leading the push for survival for Leganes under Aguirre. He has scored in each of his past three league matches, while he also netted a brace in the 4-0 cup win at Real Murcia last weekend. Unfortunately for Lega fans, the Danish forward won’t be able to play alongside Youssef En-Nesyri, their strongest strike partnership in attack. The Moroccan number nine has surprisingly signed for Sevilla this Thursday, after paying 20 million euros.

Over at Getafe, centre-back Djene Dakonam is once again having an excellent season as he marshals the defence for José Bordalás’ side. In addition to his strong performances, Getafe have benefitted from the goals of Ángel Rodríguez, the energy of Marc Cucurella and the versatility of Allan Nyom, who was playing at Leganés last season and who’ll be making his first trip back.

Why does this derby matter so much?

This is the game of the season for fans of these two teams. The derby was a classical big game in the south of Madrid for lower divisions and now imported to the top division. And it matters so much because of the proximity of the two neighbourhoods - literally one next to the other - and because so many of the supporters of the two teams work together, go to school together… the Monday morning bragging rights really are important in this rivalry!

Friday’s game also matters so much because of what’s on the line for the two teams. Leganes really need to win to help their survival cause and they’d also love to witness a first-ever home top-flight victory over Getafe. They’ve defeated Getafe away from home in LaLiga Santander before but have never beaten the Azulones at their Butarque stadium in the top tier. All Lega fans agree that Friday night would be a good time to start.