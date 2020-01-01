Catch the best live coverage of your favourite sports on Showmax Pro

Football fans across the globe can count of the streaming platform to watch the Premier League and other top competitions

Don’t miss any live action from your favourite games as streaming platform, Showmax, has launched a new service, Showmax Pro, which bundles the existing Showmax entertainment service with music channels, news, and live sport streaming from SuperSport.

Showmax Pro features all games from the Premier League, , , Premier SoccerLeague ( ), as well as a wide range of live sport events including IAAF Athletics meet, professional boxing, and the world’s biggest marathons.

More teams

Also, music channels such as Trace Urban and Trace Gospel, and Africa News, Euronews and Newzroom Afrika newsroom channels.

Subscribers can stream Showmax Pro concurrently on two devices, while Showmax Pro Mobile can be viewed on only one device at a time.

Showmax Pro can be viewed in High Definition on smart TV, laptop, Android TV, Apple TV apps, while Showmax Pro Mobile can be viewed in Standard Definition on smartphones and tablets apps.

Showmax customers also get to enjoy a wide range of local and international series and movies, including the Big Brother Naija 5 which is live-streamed 24/7. If you don’t have time to watch BBN all day, catch Extra View on Showmax for the weekly highlights, plus the Diary Room sessions where the housemates vote each other out – not available to watch anywhere else.

Other favourites are sensational reality show, Mercy & Ike, Halita, and Judging Matters, as well as international hits like Insecure and Billions.