Carvajal demands clarification from Perez and Ramos over China links

The full-back wants his team-mate to stick with Real Madrid for another term despite the captain having reportedly asked for a move to China

captain Sergio Ramos and president Florentino Perez must clear up talk surrounding a potential transfer to the Chinese , according to Dani Carvajal.

Perez revealed on Monday that he rejected Ramos' request to leave La Liga giants Madrid for a Chinese club on a free transfer .

The future of star defender Ramos in Madrid remains uncertain – with and reportedly interested – but team-mate Carvajal would love for the 33-year-old to remain at the Santiago Bernabeu for another season.

"What is normal is that Ramos receives offers and it's logical that many clubs want to have his services," Carvajal said.

"But the president and he have to clear it up. I would be delighted to have him [at Real Madrid] next year again."

Asked if he feared Ramos leaving, Carvajal added: "No fear, each one [Ramos, his agent and Perez] must clarify [about the move]. Ramos is our captain. That word already defines him."

Ramos has enjoyed great success since arriving from in 2005, winning four titles and four trophies among others.

The international scored six goals in 28 La Liga appearances as Madrid finished third last season, while he played 40 matches in all competitions, with the club's Champions League title defence ending in the last 16.

Goal can confirm that Ramos recently met with coach Zinedine Zidane and president Perez to express doubts over this future , but that there was reason to believe he could stay with the club.

The 33-year-old centre-back was believed to be close to joining Premier League giants Manchester United in 2015 before extending his Madrid contract, which now runs until 2021.

However, the season ended in disappointing fashion with Real Madrid finishing third in La Liga while the club's Champions League title defence ended in the last 16 with a stunning loss to eventual semi-finalists .

And reports of unrest between Ramos and Perez are nothing new, with the defender having been left furious by the club boss following their exit from the Champions League .