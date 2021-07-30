Carling Black Label Cup: Cole Alexander & hottest Soweto Derby search terms

What are Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates supporters taking to Google to find out ahead of Sunday’s showdown?

Predictably, the Carling Black Label Cup is generating a genuine buzz among Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates ahead of Sunday’s showdown between the Soweto giants.

The fixture—the traditional curtain raiser of the South African football season—provides a unique opportunity for supporters to take over the management of their beloved teams, with fans able to vote for which players should start the blockbuster clash.

The likes of Thulani Hlatshwayo and Itumeleng Khune have been popular with the voters, and both will start on Sunday, while some regulars from both sides have been dropped to the bench as supporters have cast their votes on the makeup of the starting XIs.

Beyond the voting, the fixture has got people talking online, with Google search traffic spiking as fans look to find out about the match itself.

Intriguingly, the biggest rising query over the last 24 hours has been Cole Alexander—with the Kaizer Chiefs new boy generating major interest among supporters.

Alexander has signed a three-year deal with the Amakhosi after leaving Indian Super League side Odisha FC, but his arrival has generated some controversy among supporters, with some claiming that—at 32—he’s too old already to pull on the famous black and gold.

However, he’s trusted by previous mentor Stuart Baxter, and will surely relish a reunion with the returning Glamour Boys boss.

The top search terms, expectedly, have been ‘Black Label Cup’, ‘Black Label’, ‘Black Label Cup 2021’ and ‘Carling Black Label’, as fans clamour to find out the latest updates related to the match and to the competing teams.

Article continues below

Fans looking for the details around the fixture, specifically those searching ‘Chiefs vs Pirates Black Label 2021 Date’, ‘Carling Black Label Cup Kick Off Time’ or ‘Carling Black Label Cup Date and Time’ can find all the match specifics on Goal.

The match takes place on August 1, with kick off time at 17:00 South Africa time.

You can watch the fixture on SuperSport’s PSL Channel—number 202—and make sure to stay tuned in to Goal for all of the build-up to the contest and fallout after fulltime.