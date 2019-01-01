Cardiff City’s Sol Bamba and Bruno Ecuele Manga suffer relegation from Premier League

A disappointing home defeat to Crystal Palace on Saturday confirmed the Bluebirds’ demotion to the Championship next season

Gabon’s Bruno Ecuele Manga and Cote d’Ivoire’s Sol Bamba have been relegated from the English Premier League with .

Bamba, still on the treatment table with a knee ligament injury, was not in action at Cardiff Stadium but Ecuele Manga’s defensive contribution was not enough to save Neil Warnock’s men from a 3-2 defeat to .

Martin Kelly's own goal and Bobby Reid's effort could not cancel out goals from Wilfried Zaha, Michy Batshuayi and Andros Townsend in front of home fans.

The loss left Cardiff City 18th in the Premier League table with 31 points from 37 matches, five points adrift of safety with a game to go.

Saturday's defeat comes as a disappointment for Ecuele Manga, who has played in every one of the Bluebirds' league games this season, including 36 starts.

Bamba, who doubles as the Cardiff City captain, had four goals in 28 league matches to his name before suffering a knee ligament injury in March.

Article continues below

With just two wins in their last nine league outings, Cardiff will aim to finish the underwhelming campaign with a victory against at Old Trafford on May 12.

Ecuele Manga’s Gabon failed to qualify for the 2019 but Bamba will be hoping to be back in time for ’s campaign in .

The Elephants have been drawn in Group D against , Namibia and .