Cape Verde’s Afcon 2021 squad confirmed: Bubista names Olympicos’ Rodrigues and Oosende’s Rocha

Coach Bubista has announced his final 26-man Nigeria squad for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations, with high-profile inclusions like Vozinha, Stopira, and Steven Fortes.

Istanbul Basaksehir’s Ponck made the cut alongside the Republic of Ireland based Roberto Lopes, Philadelphia Union’s Jamiro Monteior, Saudi Arabia based Julio Tavares as well as Casa Pia’s Nuno Borges.

Sixten Mohlin, Tiago Almeida, club less Cuca, Hamrun Spartans’ Dodo and SD Leioa's Rely Cabral are among the big names missing in the selection.

Bubista opted for one local-based professional namely Keven Ramos who represents Mindelese in the Cape Verdean elite division.

The West Africans are making their third appearance in the biennial African showpiece with their best performance a quarter-final finish at South Africa 2013.

There, they lost 2-0 to Ghana at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium, Port Elizabeth with Mubarak Wakaso bagging a second-half double.

Their last appearance was at the 2015 edition in Equatorial Guinea – crumbling in the group stage that boasted Tunisia, DR Congo and Zambia.

For Cameroon 2021, they have been paired in Group A alongside hosts Cameroon, Burkina Faso and Ethiopia. The Blue Sharks will commence their campaign against the Walia Ibex on January 9 at the Olembe Stadium in Yaounde.

Four days later, they will try the Stallions for size before squaring up against the Indomitable Lions on January 17 in Yaounde.

Cape Verde squad for Afcon 2021

Goalkeepers: Vozinha (AEL Limassol, Cyprus), Marcio da Rosa (Montalegre, Portugal), Keven Ramos (Mindelese, Cape Verde).

Article continues below

Defenders: Stopira (Fehervar, Hungary), Steven Fortes (Oostende, Belgium), Jeffry Fortes (De Graafschap, Netherlands), Steve Furtado (Beroe, Bulgaria), Roberto Lopes (Shamrock Rovers, Republic of Ireland), Joao Paulo Fernandes (Feirense, Portugal), Diney Borges (AS Far, Morocco), Ponck (Istanbul Basaksehir, Turkey), Dylan Tavares (Neuchatel Xamax, Switzerland).

Midfielders: Kenny Rocha (Oostende, Belgium), Nuno Borges (Casa Pia, Portugal), Patrick Andrade (Qarabag, Azerbaijan), Jamiro Monteior (Philadelphia Union, USA), Nenass (Aalesund, Norway), Marco Soares (Arouca, Portugal).

Forwards: Ryan Mendes (Al Nasr, UAE), Willy Semedo (Pafos, Cyprus), Gilson Tavares (Estoril-Praia, Portugal), Willis Furtado (FK Jerv, Norway), Julio Tavares (Al Faisaly, Saudi Arabia), Garry Rodrigues (Olympiakos, Greece), Lisandro Semedo (Fortuna Sittard, Netherlands), Djaniny Semedo (Trabzonspor, Turkey).