Cape Town City vs Orlando Pirates Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel, squad news
Cape Town City will provide a stern test for Orlando Pirates who they host in a Premier Soccer League match at Cape Town Stadium on Saturday.
Fresh from a 2-0 defeat by Mamelodi Sundowns last weekend, Pirates are facing a Citizens side buoyed by the 4-0 annihilation of Swallows FC in the midweek MTN8 semi-final, second leg clash.
City are finally back at home after spending the past few days in Gauteng where they played back-to-back matches against Swallows including a 0-0 league match.
Editors' Picks
- 'Revenge is a dish best served' - Super Eagles celebrate victory over Central African Republic
- The rollercoaster ride continues! USMNT hits bump with World Cup qualifying loss to Panama
- ‘Thank you so much’ – Centurion Musa revels in milestone as Nigeria silence Central African Republic
- How former Arsenal, Man City and France star Nasri went from 'Little Prince' to 'little sh*t'
Three points separate Pirates and City who sit fifth and 11th on the standings respectively.
Cape Town City have, however, played a game less this season.
|Game
|Cape Town City vs Orlando Pirates
|Date
|Saturday, October 2
|Time
|17:30 SA Time
TV Channel, Live Score & How To Watch
|Online Streaming
|TV Channel
|DStv.com/DStv Now App
|SuperSport TV's PSL channel 202
Squads & Team News
No City player is suspended for this match which is what coach Eric Tinkler needs ahead of a big game like this.
Tinkler will hope for the return of winger Douglas Mapfumo from injury.
Pirates said Terrence Dzvukamanja is doubtful for this match after picking up a knock against Sundowns.
The Zimbabwe international lasted just half an hour in what was his first start of the season.
Pirates will also be without goalkeeper Richard Ofori who was injured while on international duty for Ghana against Bafana Bafana.
This leaves Siyabonga Mpontshane likely to start in goal, or alternatively Wayne Sandilands.
Match Preview
The defeat by Sundowns was Pirates’ first defeat of the season after avoiding defeat in four straight games of the season.
Those unbeaten matches were a run of two wins and as many draws.
Despite the convincing win over Swallows, City have not won their last two games which include a 3-0 defeat by Stellenbosch in the Western Cape derby.
City only have one win this season as they also drew 0-0 with SuperSport United in their opening game of the season.
Their only victory of the season was at Royal AM, meaning the Citizens are yet to collect maximum points at home.
Pirates on the other hand have not been bad travellers this term, winning 3-1 over Chippa United in Gqeberha and a goalless draw against Marumo Gallants at Polokwane’s Peter Mokaba Stadium.
The Soweto giants prevailed in their last league meeting against Cape Town City, winning 2-0 at Orlando Stadium in February.
The Buccaneers' last visit to Cape Town City ended 2-2 with Vincent Pule grabbing a brace.