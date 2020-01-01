Cantona 'afraid' of the day Man Utd fans stop singing about him

The Red Devils cult hero feels the club is inherently about success as he expressed his own fear about being forgotten

Former star Eric Cantona has admitted he's "afraid" of the day the club's faithful inevitably stop singing about him.

The Frenchman won four Premier League titles with the Red Devils during a golden era for the club that saw Cantona turn heads on and off the pitch.

A particularly philosophical person, Cantona is all too aware of his own longevity in the minds of football fans and conceded he is trying to brace himself for the day he's forgotten at Old Trafford.

"I feel proud, I feel great and I feel a bit afraid that they will stop – because they will stop one day," Cantona told the official Manchester United podcast in an upcoming episode via the Daily Mail.

As it stands, songs are still sung about the enigmatic attacker, who infamously kicked out at a fan during an away game against in 1995.

While Cantona's time at Old Trafford was shadowed by drama, it was an immensely successful period for the Red Devils under Sir Alex Ferguson, with the now 53-year-old adamant the club's identity should be synonymous with being successful.

"The meaning of Manchester United is winning. Winning with enjoyment. It’s what all fans of Manchester United expect. Not only winning, winning with enjoyment," Cantona said.

"Like for 25 years with Alex Ferguson, or before with Matt Busby. That’s Manchester United, it’s why we all love Manchester United."

Cantona may therefore be a little concerned by the current form of United, who are currently eighth in the Premier League with just nine wins from their first 25 league games this season.

With Ole Gunnar Solskjaer now at the helm, Cantona stressed just how key legendary manager Ferguson was to getting the most out of him.

"What I love about Alex Ferguson is every time there was a new goal, a new challenge," he said.

"Even if we were 10 points in front and we have already won the league, we would always try to find a new challenge, new records.

"He is one of the few people I have met who has had a lot of influence on me. It’s like in everything, the people we meet make us."