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How to buy Canada vs Bosnia and Herzegovina tickets: World Cup ticket prices, BMO Field information & more

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All you need to know about seeing Canada's first ever World Cup match on home turf

Canada takes on Bosnia and Herzegovina at BMO Field in Toronto on June 12 at the World Cup 2026. It's guaranteed to be a momentous and unmissable moment for Canucks' soccer supporters.

Canada has been on a remarkable rise up the FIFA rankings, climbing 23 places from #50 to an all-time high of #27 in the past two years. They are now preparing to compete at back-to-back World Cup Finals for the first ever time in their history.

GOAL has everything you need to know about securing World Cup tickets for Canada vs Bosnia and Herzegovina, including where to buy and ticket prices.

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When is Canada vs Bosnia and Herzegovina at the World Cup 2026?

Canada World Cup 2026 Fixtures

Canada finished pointless at both of their previous World Cup campaigns (1986 & 2022). The 2026 co-hosts will be hopeful of breaking their duck at some point during these forthcoming Group B fixtures:

Date

Fixture

Location

Tickets

Fri June 12

Canada vs Bosnia and Herzegovina

BMO Field (Toronto)

Tickets

Thu June 18

Canada vs Qatar

BC Place (Vancouver)

Tickets

Wed June 24

Switzerland vs Canada

BC Place (Vancouver)

Tickets

Bosnia and Herzegovina World Cup 2026 Fixtures

Bosnia and Herzegovina sealed a famous playoff win over Italy to book their place at World Cup 2026. The following fixtures now await them in North America:

Date

Fixture

Location

Tickets

Fri June 12

Canada vs Bosnia and Herzegovina

BMO Field (Toronto)

Tickets

Thu June 18

Switzerland vs Bosnia and Herzegovina

SoFi Stadium (Inglewood)

Tickets

Wed June 24

Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Qatar

Lumen Field (Seattle)

Tickets

How to buy Canada vs Bosnia tickets?

As of today, the major official World Cup ticket lotteries (including the Visa Presale and early Random Selection Draws) have concluded. With record-breaking demand, primary availability via the initial phases is now extremely limited.

Here is the current status of ticket sales:

  • Last-Minute Sales Phase: This phase is currently live and operates on a first-come, first-served basis. Unlike the lotteries, these are real-time transactions. This is the final window to buy directly from FIFA.
  • Official FIFA Resale Marketplace: This is the only authorized platform for fans to buy and sell verified tickets at face value. It will remain open until the end of the tournament.
  • Secondary Marketplaces: Fans can also find tickets on platforms like StubHub. These are often the best options for high-demand knockout games, though prices may vary from face value. Always check the T&Cs of the secondary site before purchasing.

How much are Canada vs Bosnia and Herzegovina tickets?

FIFA has implemented variable pricing for the 2026 tournament. Tickets for the Group Stage start as low as $60 (for specific Supporter Tiers), while prices for the Final can reach up to $6,730.

Below are the estimated price ranges for the current tournament phases:

Category

Group Stage

Round of 16 - Quarters

Semis & Final

Category 1

$250 - $400

$600 - $1,200

$1,500 - $6,730

Category 2

$150 - $280

$400 - $800

$1,000 - $4,210

Category 3

$100 - $200

$200 - $500

$600 - $2,790

Category 4

$60 - $120

$150 - $350

$400 - $2,030

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Everything you need to know about BMO Field

BMO Field is an outdoor stadium located at Exhibition Place in Toronto, Ontario and since opening in 2007, Toronto FC of MLS fame, along with the Canadian national soccer team, have played there regularly.

From 2014 to 2016, the stadium underwent a series of major renovations and lengthened the field to make it suitable for hosting Canadian football. The latter allowed for the Toronto Argonauts to move to BMO Field at the start of the 2016 CFL season.

BMO Field is one of two Canadian stadiums, the other being BC Place in Vancouver, which will host matches at the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup. To satisfy a FIFA requirement, the stadium will be supplemented by 17,756 temporary seats to bring its capacity to 45,736 for this summer's soccer extravaganza.

The largest attendance for any event at the stadium was recorded this May, when Toronto FC hosted Lionel Messi and Inter Miami in front of a crowd of 44,828.

What to expect from Canada vs Bosnia and Herzegovina?

CAN
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
5/2
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
1/5

BIH
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
10/5
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
5/5

Frequently asked questions

Supporters have been able to purchase official World Cup 2026 match tickets, via the FIFA site, since September 2025. While various sales phases have already taken place, such as the ‘Visa Presale Draw’ (September), the ‘Early Ticket Draw’ (October) and the ‘Random Selection Draw’ (Dec/Jan), there are still ticket options available.

Last-Minute Sales Phase

This phase began on April 1 and runs right through until the end of the tournament. Tickets are sold on a first-come, first-served basis with instant confirmation.

To purchase tickets, you must visit the official FIFA ticketing portal and register for an account. You can then log in to your FIFA account and check out ticket availability.

If you are looking for a secure way to purchase FIFA World Cup 2026 resale tickets, the FIFA Resale/Exchange Marketplace, which can be accessed via FIFA.com/tickets, is the official channel for doing so.

The platform, which originally launched in October 2025, re-opened on April 2 and will remain open until one hour prior to each respective match's kick-off.

The FIFA Resale Marketplace is available to Canadian, American and international residents.

One key point for resale buyers: availability can be very limited, and tickets may appear sporadically. Fans hoping to secure resale tickets should check the platform frequently, act quickly when tickets appear, and have payment details ready in advance.

The Mercado de Intercambio de la FIFA (FIFA Exchange Marketplace) is the official platform for residents of Mexico to securely resell, purchase, or exchange World Cup 2026 tickets. Mexico has specific legal protections for resale, resulting in a slightly different system.

Unlike the main FIFA Resale Marketplace, tickets in the Mexico marketplace are strictly face-value only, so sellers cannot list them for profit.

No, tickets will not be available for purchase at the stadiums during the FIFA World Cup 26. There will be no over-the-counter ticket sales. FIFA.com/tickets is the official portal for purchasing tickets.

Six teams have won multiple FIFA World Cup titles. They are as follows:

Team / Titles / Years Won

Brazil – 5 (1958, 1962, 1970, 1994, 2002)Germany – 4 (1954, 1974, 1990, 2014)Italy - 4 (1934, 1938, 1982, 2006)Argentina – 3 (1978, 1986, 2022)France - 2 (1998, 2018)Uruguay - 2 (1930, 1950)

Alphonso Davies is the only Canadian player to score in the Canucks’ previous six World Cup Finals’ encounters. The Bayern Munich star grabbed his sole goal against Croatia at World Cup 2022. Canada did score against Morocco at the Qatar tournament too, but that was an own goal.

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