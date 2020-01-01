Can Barcelona turn things around in LaLiga title race?

After winning at Villarreal on Sunday, Lionel Messi and co. will be looking to reaffirm their title credentials

Suddenly, things don’t feel too bleak for .

In midweek, talk of a crisis enveloped the Nou Camp in the aftermath of the reigning Spanish champions' domestic draws against and .

While Barca had taken just two points from their previous two matches heading into the weekend, have won their last seven top-flight fixtures, going on an impressively relentless run since football returned.

By the time Barca took to the field against on Sunday, they were seven points behind Real having played a game fewer. Failure to win, and the title—with four games left to play—would surely be beyond them.

Beyond the bleak title situation, there were also allegations of internal strife at the club, and an increasing rift between the players and the coaching staff.

However, they downed Villarreal in style on Sunday, winning 4-1 to cut Los Merengues’ lead to four points.

It was a magnificent display at El Madrigal, as Barca shook off any pressure to take an early lead when Pau Torres put the ball into his own net.

While Gerard Moreno equalised 10 minutes later, the Catalonian giants were in no mood to drop more points, and goals from Luis Suarez, Antoine Griezmann and Ansu Fati secured the victory.

Of course, they still need Real to slip up at least twice in order to overhaul the league leaders, but it’s imperative that Barca keep the pressure up when they host in the city’s derby on Wednesday evening on SuperSport.

Bottom-club Espanyol have lost their last five, but how they would love to dent their city rivals’ title bid…and open the door for Real to re-establish their seven-point lead.

Also in LaLiga in midweek, Atletico Madrid are away at struggling Celta Vigo looking to extend their fine run.

Atleti saw off Real Mallorca on Friday to consolidate third place, with Alvaro Morata in particularly lethal form.

SuperSport Fixtures

Monday 6 July – vs (Premier League)

Tuesday 7 July – vs Leicester (Premier League)

Tuesday 7 July – vs (Premier League)

Tuesday 7 July – vs ( )

Tuesday 7 July – Celta Vigo vs Atletico Madrid (LaLiga)

Wednesday 8 July – Barcelona vs Espanyol (LaLiga)

Wednesday 8 July – Sheffield vs (Premier League)

Wednesday 8 July – Sheffield vs Wolves (Premier League)

Wednesday 8 July – vs (Premier League)

There’s also Premier League action on the agenda in midweek, where newly elected champions Liverpool are away at Brighton & Hove Albion.

Jurgen Klopp’s side were found wanting in midweek as they were thumped by , but they recovered to down an obdurate side at the weekend and may now realign their focus on the Premier League record points haul.

Brighton, their next opponents, have been in encouraging form since the restart, but they’re still not out of the woods in terms of relegation, and will be desperate to take a major scalp.

hopefuls and Wolverhampton Wanderers also collide on Wednesday evening, where both will be desperate to put disappointing weekend results—a draw with and a defeat by Arsenal—behind them.

The Gunners return to action on Tuesday evening with a match against , who must prove that their victory over Crystal Palace on Saturday was no false dawn.

The Foxes have been off the pace since the restart, with defeats by Chelsea and cutting their lead to the sides beneath them, but they appeared to be back to their best in the 3-0 thumping of the Eagles, and must now build on that success away at Arsenal.

Mikel Arteta’s side, however, have been growing in stature with three consecutive victories, and the Londoners will be particularly boosted by the Sunday showing of Bukayo Saka, who netted his first Premier League goal as Wolves were dispatched.

On Monday, Tottenham Hotspur host Everton, with both harbouring European hopes. However, the Londoners must improve following their lacklustre defeat by Sheffield United.

Article continues below

There’s also Serie A action on Tuesday, as AC Milan host Juventus in a match between ’s two most successful clubs.

Juve will have watched on with glee as both of their nearest rivals— and Internazionale—were defeated at the weekend while they downed rivals in style.

Victory over Milan would represent a major step towards the title.