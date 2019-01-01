Cameroon's Christine Manie relives Women's World Cup qualification heroine

The forward is excited after she played a crucial role for the Indomitable Lionesses to seal a ticket to France 2019

Christine Manie says that it's incredible and difficult to explain after she helped secure qualification for the 2019 Women's World Cup in .

The 34-year-old scored a late goal to guarantee the Indomitable Lionesses a 4-2 win over Mali in a third-place match at the 2018 Africa Women's Cup of Nations in .

Manie's huge contributions for the Central African giants are well documented, as her strike in extra-time secured 2-1 semi-final win in 2014 over Cote d'Ivoire ensured qualifying for the World Cup for the first time.

In 2012, the former Olimpia Cluj star was the heroine as she led Cameroon to upset 4-3 on aggregate to qualify for their first Olympics.

The forward, who is relishing a back-to-back World Cup outing with the Lionesses this summer, opened up on what inspired her incredible feat.

"It’s incredible and difficult to explain," Manie told Fifa.com.

"I’m a centre back and usually I’m not the kind of person who knows where the back of the net is. Whenever I get near the opposition’s goal, my brain goes off in all directions!

"I don’t think that these goals have made me a hero, but what I do always try to do is set an example. It’s an immense honour and a pleasure to represent my country.

"I always have and I always will give my very best for Cameroon. If I could play until I’m 100 years old, I would."

Cameroon are drawn against , Canada and the in Group E and Manie will hope to lead the Africans to a big success in France.