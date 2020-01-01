Cameroon's Aboubakar makes Besiktas return in defeat to Miya's Konyaspor

On Sunday, the Cameroon international came off the bench to play his first game in the Turkish Super Lig since 2017

Vincent Aboubakar made his return on Sunday as the Black Eagles bowed to a 4-1 defeat against Konyaspor in a Turkish Super Lig encounter on Sunday.

Aboubakar was immediately drafted into Sergen Yalcin's team, less than 24 hours after completing a return to Istanbul from .

The 28-year-old, who helped Besiktas lift the Super Lig in the 2016-17 campaign with a contribution of 12 goals, signed a one-year deal with the Black Eagles with the option of a year extension.

The striker made the trip to Konya and was introduced for Atakan Uner immediately after half-time for his first league match in since he left Vodafone Park in June 2017.

Aboubakar made an impact in the encounter, registering the only shot on target for Besiktas before Gokhan Tore grabbed a consolation with a stoppage-time effort.

Meanwhile, a brace each from Levan Shengelia and Artem Kravets did the damage for Konyaspor, who grabbed their first win of the season in style.

Bernard Mensah, who earned a recall to national team on Friday after his impressive start to life at Vodafone Park, played the duration for Besiktas alongside DR Congo's Fabrice Nsakala.

Konyaspor had Farouk Miya on parade after the star replaced Deni Milosevic for his second appearance of the season in the 67th minute while 's Emem Eduok was an unused substitute.

Following Sunday's defeat, Aboubakar and Mensah will be aiming to help Besiktas return to winning ways as they aim for their second league win, against Genclerbirligi on October 4.

They are 11th in the Super Lig table with four points after three games while Konyaspor, who have a date with Denizlispor next Sunday, are seventh in the log with four points after the same number of matches.