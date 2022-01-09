Cameroon vs Burkina Faso Frapapa Tips: Latest odds, team news, preview, and predictions

Cameroon will start their quest for the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) title on Sunday when they face Burkina Faso in Group A assignment.

However, the Stallions of Burkina Faso are aware that to make it to the knockout phase, they have to get past tough hurdles against the tournament hosts.

Cameroon vs Burkina Faso Latest Odds

The Indomitable Lions have won two out of their last five Afcon matches, drawing as many and losing once. They have been tipped to win Sunday's assignment at (1.55) with Frapapa.

The Stallions are playing in front of the opponents' fans but will take heart from their impressive performances in the previous Afcon matches. They have been backed to win the game at (6.80).

Chances of a draw in this game have been backed at (3.50).

Cameroon vs Burkina Faso Team News

Both teams have a relatively good squad to get their first 11 from. The hosts had a scare over the fitness of Michael Ngadeu-Ngadjui and Maxim Choupo-Moting who had picked knocks but they are expected to be ready for the game.

The Stallions, however, are set to be without the injured Abdoul Fessal Tapsoba.

Cameroon vs Burkina Faso Match Preview

This will be the third meeting between the teams in the Afcon. Both previous meetings came in the group phase and the Indomitable won 1-0 in 1998 before drawing 1-1 draw in 2017.

Cameroon are making their 20th appearance in the competition; Egypt -who have won it seven times, are the only team to have won the tournament on more occasions than the Indomitable Lions who have managed five.

This is Burkina Faso’s 12th appearance in the Africa Cup of Nations. In their previous 11 participations, they have either been eliminated in the group stages (8 times) or at least reached the semi-finals (3 times), including the final in 2013 (0-1 v Nigeria).

Cameroon vs Burkina Faso Tips and Predictions

Only three goals were scored when the two teams met previously in the competition.

Pundits can take an offer of under 2.5 goals at (1.47) with Frapapa.

