Cameroon striker Nchout excited to return to Valerenga training

The forward spent most of the last two months of inactivity in Norway and now back to a full session with her teammates

Valerenga welcomed Ajara Nchout back into the fold on Tuesday as the team returns to full training.

The international had returned to Norway following her 2020 Caf Olympic Games Women's qualifying defeat against Zambia during the international break in March.

In the doubleheader, Nchout scored twice but could not help her Cameroon side clinch an automatic ticket as they crashed out on the away goal rule after a 4-4 aggregate score.

On getting back to Oslo, the Cameroonian was immediately quarantined for 14 days as part of the club's procedures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

The global health crisis led to the postponement of the Toppserien, earlier billed for March 21, and has affected 8,000 people in Norway with 233 deaths and 7,114 recoveries as of Tuesday.

Life is gradually returning to normal in the Scandinavian country after the government decided on May 7 to ease coronavirus lockdown regulations which have been effect since March 12, as the death rate in the country slows.

The easing of lockdown has made a return to action feasible as Norwegian clubs chose to resume full training, after the returned to full action last weekend, albeit in front of empty stands.

And the Valerenga player took to social media to share her joy about her return to full team training for the first time since March.

"Proud to find the team, back to collective training," Nchout posted via her Twitter page.

Nchout enjoyed a remarkable 2019 as her goals at the 2019 Women's World Cup earned Cameroon back-to-back Round of 16 spots in this summer.

Her injury-time winner against New Zealand was voted the second-best of the tournament and was also nominated for the Fifa Puskas award in 2019.

At club level, she scored 15 goals to help Valerenga earn a maiden Women's qualification ticket and also finished as Norwegian Cup runners-up.

Despite missing out on an Olympic ticket, Nchout will seek to achieve her best year yet, most importantly helping her country secure a playoff spot for the global showpiece and her club domestic and European successes.