Cameroon star Akaba: We still have a good chance to qualify for Olympics

The Lionesses forward remains bullish about her team's chances in the play-off after losing the automatic ticket to Zambia

Cameroon striker Henriette Akaba is not lowering her target of competing at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games despite falling to Zambia in the final round of the Caf qualifying series in March 2020.

The Indomitable Lionesses are currently in Antalya, Turkey where they are aiming to seal a quest to return to the Olympics in Tokyo for the first time since London 2012, having missed Rio 2016.

To reach this stage, they brushed aside Ethiopia, Democratic Republic of Congo and Cote d’Ivoire before losing to Zambia but must overcome Chile in a two-legged play-off encounter this month.

After losing to the Copper Queens last year, the Soyaux striker, who made the 25-player squad to Turkey, believes they can see off the 2018 Copa America runners up to qualify.

"It was unfortunate that we lost to Zambia, but we still have two matches to play against Chile," Akaba told CAFOnline.com.

"I believe we still have a good chance if everyone gives their best in those two games in Turkey. I think what matters now is for us to go all out to play and win to make it to the Olympics.

"The Olympic Games women’s football tournament is the second biggest competition in the world, and I will be happy to help my country qualify again for the event."

After the Covid-19 pandemic disrupted a home-and-away playoff schedule, the Lionesses will battle Chile in Antalya, with the first leg showdown on April 10, and the second three days later.

Cameroon squad in Turkey

Goalkeepers: Ongmaham Marthe (AWA FF), Bawou Ange (Louves Minproff), Biyina Michaelly (Eclair Filles De Sa’a), Ayangma Pauline (FC Ebolowa)

Defenders: Kouesse Magoumkoua (AWA FF), Edjangue Siliki (Ebolowa FC), Ndzana Collette (Eclair Filles De Sa’a), Mercy Ngah (Vision Sports FC Bamenda), Njolle Alvine (FC Minsk), Estelle Johnson (Sky Blue USA), Mambo Lame (GD Juan Grande – Spain) Awona Marie (Reims – France), Mayi Kit Esther (Reims – France)

Midfielders: Omboudou Brigitte (Amazone FAP), Endalle Emilienne (Caiman Filles De Douala), Adama Raissa (Louves Minproff), Meyong Menene (Louves Minproff), Feudjio Raissa (Granadilla Tenerife) Ngock Yango (Guingamp – France)

Forwards: Lamine Mana (Amazone FAP), Ngo Mback Batoum (Louves Minproff), Bengono Catherine (Amazone FAP), Djuka Chanelle (Tokyo University), Akaba Michelle (Sochaux – France), Ajara Nchout (Atletico Madrid – Spain), Aboudi Onguene (CSKA Moscow – Russia)