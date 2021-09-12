‘It has wiped away painful memories’ – Cameroon prospect Tambe revels in 3SC’s NPFL promotion

The star goalkeeper is ecstatic after seeing the Oluyole Warriors return to the Nigerian elite division

3SC’s promotion to the Nigeria Professional Football League return has banished painful memories of the club’s failed attempts in the second tier, according to goalkeeper Charles Tambe.

The Ibadan-based outfit were demoted during the 2016-17 campaign having lost to Niger Tornadoes on the last day.

Nevertheless, Edith Agoye’s Oluyole Warriors – buoyed by the depth of quality in their squad – earned one of the tickets to the Nigerian top flight thanks to a superb showing at the just concluded Nigeria National League Super League in Enugu.

Revelling in this triumph, the 27-year-old, who was named as goalkeeper of the tournament following some inspiring performances, weighs in on the mission accomplished.

“This is a thing of joy for us at Shooting Stars and as you can see, we were all full of smiles after the end of Nigeria National League Super Eight,” Tambe told Goal.

“Without sounding arrogant, our return to the NPFL did not come to us as a surprise because we put in a big deal of dedication, determination and hard work.

“It was not an easy task though; however, I am glad that we have been able to achieve our ambitions. A big kudos to my teammates, coaches, club management and fans. They all played their roles well in making this happen.

“In all honesty, this promotion has wiped away the painful memories of our failed attempts to secure promotion in the past.”





When quizzed on what the 2021-22 campaign holds for one of Nigeria’s iconic teams, Tambe – who is eligible to represent Cameroon at international level - says the team will commence preparation for next term after a brief break.

“For now, we will all take a break then return to commence preparations for the new season,” he continued.

“We understand the huge task ahead and we will do everything possible to remain in the Nigerian top flight.”

3SC are one of the most successful clubs in the history of Nigerian football having emerged as league winners on five occasions with four Nigerian FA Cup titles to their credit.

In Africa, they won the African Cup Winners' Cup (now Caf Confederation Cup) in 1976 – defeating Cameroon’s Tonnerre Yaounde 4-1 on aggregate.