Cameroon legend Rigobert Song reveals proudest achievement of his career

The 44-year-old played professional football for 17 years and his career spanned stints in England, Turkey, France and Italy

Former defender Rigobert Song said the proudest achievement of his career is playing for his country in four Fifa World Cup tournaments.

The former and Trabzonspor centre-back, who made his international debut at the age of 17 against in September 1993, represented the Indomitable Lions at the 1994, 1998, 2002 and 2010 editions of the global competition.

With 137 appearances on the international scene, Song is still the most capped player in Cameroon history and he helped the Central African nation win two titles in 2000 and 2002.

“I’m beyond proud of the fact that I took part in four World Cups,” Song told Fifa website.

“I know many reputable players who would give everything to play just one. For me, the World Cup is the biggest competition in football. I’m proud to have represented my country at these four World Cups.

“It’s thanks to the World Cup that I was able to play professionally in Europe and ultimately have the career for which I am known.”

Cameroon are the only African nation that has qualified for the World Cup seven times but they face an uphill challenge in their quest for an eighth appearance in 2022.

They have been paired against , Mozambique and Malawi in Group D of the second qualifying round.

And Song, who is presently in charge of the Cameroon U23 team, believes Antonio Conceicao’s men will give everything as only one team is expected to advance to the third qualifying round.

“Football has evolved a lot and, even among the lower-ranked teams, there is less disparity,” he said.

“The notion of small footballing nations no longer exists. Every team now aspires to play at a World Cup and will do anything to get there. Cameroon must be at the World Cup.

“I have no doubt that the Indomitable Lions will do whatever it takes to make it happen. However, it is difficult and getting through to the third round is even harder, but that’s the price of admission for a chance to go to the World Cup.

“We're going to have to sweat blood and tears and fight to qualify. The Indomitable Lions have a good team and I believe they’ll be in in 2022.”