Cameroon legend Eto'o honoured with giant mural by former club Mallorca

La Liga club Mallorca honoured African legend and president of the Cameroon Football Federation, Samuel Eto'o, with a giant mural before their game against Barcelona on Sunday.

Eto'o joined the club's top officials outside the Visit Mallorca Stadium to unveil the mural that showed him with a big smile while celebrating.

After developing through the Real Madrid academy in 1997, the former Cameroon star was loaned out to Leganes, Espanyol and Mallorca after he struggled to break into the Blancos' first team.

During the initial loan spell with the Pirates, he scored six goals in 19 appearances and the loan was made permanent at the end of the 1999-2000 season.

In the four years he spent at the club, Eto'o went on to score 48 goals in 120 games before he moved on to Barcelona in 2004.

His only title at Mallorca was the Copa del Rey in the 2002-03 season and he won the African Footballer of the Year award in 2003 after finishing second and third in 2001 and 2000 editions, respectively.

The honour came as a delight for the Fecafoot president and he lauded Mallorca for putting him on the world map in a playing career that spanned 22 years.

“What an honour to have my career at RCD Mallorca memorialised like this. Real Mallorca put me on the map in the early days of my international career and it is still one of my favourite clubs I ever played for,” Eto’o wrote on Facebook.

Following the inauguration of the mural, Eto'o watched his former clubs Barcelona battle Mallorca in a La Liga match.

The game ended in a 1-0 defeat for the Pirates after Luuk de Jong's 44th-minute goal secured maximum points for Xavi's team.

Mallorca are 15th on the Spanish top-flight table with 20 points after 19 matches while Barcelona are fifth with 31 points.