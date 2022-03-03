Cameroon legend Eto'o elated after induction into Inter Milan Wall of Fame

Cameroon legend Samuel Eto'o says it is an incredible honour to be inducted into Inter Milan's Hall of Fame.

The Fecafoot president featured for the Italian heavyweights from 2009 to 2011 and went on to help the team hit greater heights. He made 102 appearances for the team and the climax was the 2009/10 season.

In the aforementioned season, the team won the Scudetto, Coppa Italia, and the Champions League. He has been inducted into the 2021 wall of fame alongside Gianluca Pagliuca, Marco Materazzi, and Wesley Sneijder.

"Thank you Inter Milan for the incredible honour of inducing me into the 2021 Inter Hall Of Fame," the now 40-year-old posted on his official social media account.

"I am in great company with Marco Materazzi, Gianluca Pagliuca and Wesley Sneijder. Proud to be [Black and Blue]."

Thank you @Inter for the incredible honour of inducing me into the 2021 Inter Hall Of Fame. I’m in great company with @iomatrix23, Gianluca Pagliuca & @sneijder101010. Proud to be 🖤💙 pic.twitter.com/RhzL87mwmy — Samuel Eto'o (@SamuelEtoo) March 2, 2022

Eto'o joins Walter Zenga, Javier Zanetti, Lothar Matthaus and Ronaldo; who were inducted in the 2018 edition. Francesco Toldo, Giacinto Facchetti, Dejan Stankovic and Giuseppe Meazza followed a year later.

In the 2020 edition, Julio Cesar, Giuseppe Bergomi, Esteban Cambiasso and Diego Milito were inducted.

During his stay with the Nerazzurri, the former striker won the Serie A title in the 2009/10 season, two Coppa Italia crowns that came in the 2009/10 and 2010/11 campaigns.

Eto'o also helped the club to win the 2010 Supercoppa Italiana, the 2009/10 Champions League trophy as well as the Fifa Club World Cup in 2010.

The former Barcelona forward left the Italians in 2011 for Anzhi Makhachkala where he played until 2013. He later joined English side Chelsea and switched to Everton before making a return to Italy but with Sampdoria.

Other teams the Cameroonian played for before hanging his boots in 2019 are Antalyaspor, Konyaspor and Qatar SC.

Initially, he had played for Real Madrid, Leganes, Espanyol and Mallorca.