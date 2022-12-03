Cameroon coach Song - 'We have a feeling of regret and shame' after exiting World Cup with win over Brazil

Cameroon coach Rigobert Song has rued their inability to beat Switzerland and Serbia after their remarkable win over Brazil on Friday.

Cameroon stunned Brazil but failed to reach the knockouts

The Indomitable Lions got on point from their first two games

Coach Song comments on their World Cup exit

WHAT HAPPENED? The Indomitable Lions shocked Brazil with a 1-0 victory on Friday as they wrapped up their Group G campaign. Captain Vincent Aboubakar grabbed the goal that floored the South Americans but the result did not offer much for Cameroon.

After dropping points in the 1-0 defeat by Switzerland and the 3-3 draw with Serbia, Song’s side finished the group third behind table-toppers Brazil and the Swiss.

While the Cameroon coach describes their exit as a shame, he, however, draws hope from the progress his team has made since he took over in March 2022.

WHAT SONG SAID: “We have a feeling of regret because this match showed that we could have done better in the first two games,” said Song after the match.

“But you have to look at the positive side. We're satisfied with tonight's performance. I took over the team not that long ago and we're progressing. I'm proud of my players. We're trying to get across the Lions' spirit. We've shown that we can be a good team and now we have to make sure that we keep improving.

“I didn't even realize it was such a historic victory. My players should be congratulated and they've shown they could have done better [earlier in the tournament]. It's a shame we have to go home now but we are going to keep working so that we improve.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: For a sixth successive time, Cameroon failed to progress to the knockouts at the World Cup. Since reaching the quarter-finals in 1990, the Indomitable Lions’ campaigns at this tournament has been ending at the group stage. However, they would be drawing positives after the win over Brazil ended a nine-match winless run at the tournament. They also became the first African side to beat Brazil in the World Cup finals.

STORY IN THREE PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT FOR CAMEROON? Following their World Cup elimination, Song and his men now turn their attention to the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers. They have back-to-back fixtures against Namibia in March.