Cameroon coach Joseph Ndoko fired five months before Women's World Cup

After leading the Indomitable Lionesses to their second World Cup appearance, the gaffer has been fired from his post

Cameroon Football Federation has shockingly sacked Joseph Ndoko from his role as head coach five months to their campaign at this summer's Women's World Cup in France.

Ndoko, who replaced 13-year long serving Enow Ngachu in July 2017, guided the Indomitable Lionesses to a third-place finish at the 2018 Africa Women Cup of Nations and subsequently secured them a qualification ticket to this year's global showpiece.

The decision to terminate Ndoko's contract was communicated by Federation's secretary general Seidou Njoya on Saturday, with Alain Djeumfa announced as his replacement.

The astonishing technical crew shake up rocking the Cameroon side also saw goalkeeper trainer Assimba Clement fired, with Becheme Peter Tanyi taking over his role.

Following the sacking of Ndoko and Clement, the appointment of Djeumfa and Tanyi into the team's coaching crew takes immediate effect, according to Fecafoot.

Cameroon are set make their second World Cup appearance and they will face Canada, the Netherlands and New Zealand in group E at the preliminary stages of football competition.

Djeumfa is now saddled with responsibility to prepare the Lionesses for the showpiece as the central Africans will hope to make a bright start against Canada on June 10 in Montpellier.