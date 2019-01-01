Cameroon coach Djeumfa: We lost our cool against England but never refused to play

The Indomitable Lionesses have not only bowed out of the Women's World Cup but with some frustrations in their Round of 16 defeat

women's coach Alain Djeumfa admits his side were upset with the two VAR decisions in their 3-0 Women's World Cup Round of 16 loss to in Valenciennes on Sunday.

In the closing stage of the first half, Phil Neville's side were awarded a goal through Ellen White by VAR after being initially disallowed.

Having restarted the game with a two-goa deficit, the Indomitable Lionesses were visibly ruffled after seeing the effort to pull one back by Ajara Nchout's goal being ruled offside by VAR.

Despite delaying the continuation of the encounter, Djeumfa insists his team never refused to play despite their unsporting behaviour at Stade du Hainaut.

"I don't think we ever stopped and refused to play," Djeumba told the media.

"Occasionally, when you are in this state of shock, you can lose your cool, but I don't think the players ever refused to play the game. Yes, we might have had the moment to walk off, but thanks to God I was able to remain calm.

"I was ultimately able to keep my cool. Ultimately there was a lot of passion out there. Occasionally referees make mistakes, but ultimately the referee made a lot of mistakes tonight.

"Unfortunately we had a goal disallowed and if we had halved the deficit, I really believe there would have been a different result come the end of the game if that goal had been allowed.

"Once we conceded the opening goal in the 14th minute, when there was an indirect free-kick inside the area, that was the wrong decision and then we realised it was slipping away, and then we realised we had to make sure we didn't concede in the opening 20 minutes.

"Unfortunately the officials wanted something else. From that moment on, the girls perhaps just lost a bit of temper. But I think we need to take our hat off to the girls, despite the refereeing mistake, for their performance.

"Of course I'm frustrated. But as I said, football is all about fair play. We showed fair play. It's football. It's perhaps a little too early in the day to say things right away.



"I want to look at the positives as well as the negatives that have prevented us from making it through to the last 16. We're going to try and work on all of this for future tournaments and try to improve the game in Cameroon as a whole."

Following their defeat, Cameroon have now failed to progress beyond the Round of 16 on their second consecutive attempt.