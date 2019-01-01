Cameroon coach Alain Djeumfa: We did what we could against the Netherlands

The Indomitable Lionesses gaffer is unperturbed about his side's defeat but hopes they can end their group stage with a win

head coach Alain Djeumfa says her side did their best despite suffering a 3-1 defeat to the in a Women's World Cup game on Saturday.

The Indomitable Lionesses were smarting from a 1-0 loss to Canada in their opening game, but still failed to bounce back against the Europeans in Valenciennes.

A brace from Vivianne Miedema as well as Dominique Bloodworth's goal helped the Dutch progressed to the last 16 at the expense of the Africans, despite Gabrielle Onguene's effort.

After the defeat at Stade du Hainaut, the gaffer insists he was satisfied with his side's performance as hopes for a better showing against New Zealand.

“Valenciennes is very close to the Netherlands, so we were disadvantaged in this respect," Djeumfa told the media.

Article continues below

"We weren't able to play an hour away from Holland and it does not affect our team on a psychological level. In terms of the game, I think we did what we could.

"I am satisfied. We have one game left and we're going to bet on doing our best in this game.”

Only a big win against the Football Ferns will help the Cameroonians earn the third spot in Group E.