Cameroon and Egypt set to light up Afcon 2021 as Senegal face Burkina Faso

Dstv are at the business end of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations with the semi-final fixtures confirmed.

The quarter-final games produced great goals and fantastic football action as Egypt sent Morocco packing after winning 2-1. The epic match ended in a 1-1 draw after 90 minutes, with Mohamed Salah and Trezeguet scoring for Egypt.

It had all started so well for Morocco, who went in front in the sixth minute courtesy of a Sofiane Boufal's penalty after Ayman Ashraf fouled Morocco star man, Achraf Hakimi.

After halftime, Egypt grew into the game and eventually equalised as Salah tapped in a rebound after Bono spectacularly saved Mohamed Abdelmonem's effort.

The Pharaohs will now face host Cameroon in a very competitive and exciting semi-final game on Thursday.

Hosts Cameroon went through to the semi-finals having brushed aside The Gambia, thanks to a Karl Toko Ekambi's brace.

The Lyon striker headed the Indomitable Lions in front just after halftime in superb fashion, scoring in the 50th minute from a Collins Fai cross. Debutant Gambia had a great tournament, but they were no match for Antonio Conceicao's side who did well to rise above the courageous Gambian team with the help of their passionate home supporters.

Elsewhere, Senegal sealed their place at the 2021 Afcon semi-finals with a 3-1 win over Equatorial Guinea on Sunday. Famara Diedhiou scored the first goal of the match for Senegal after a lovely through ball from Liverpool star man, Sadio Mane.

After the goal, the Teranga Lions put Equatorial Guinea under pressure with their composed and controlled performance, as they went in 1-0 up at halftime.

Equatorial Guinea started the better of the two from the restart and equalised after a well-taken strike by Jannick Buyla in the 57th miinute. The goal did not deter the Senegalese team as Cheikhou Kouyate restored the lead before Watford’s Ismaila Sarr added a third in the 79th minute to secure the win. The Lions of Teranga will now face Burkina Faso on Wednesday.

Burkina Faso booked their place in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations semi-finals after narrowly defeating Tunisia 1-0 in Garoua. 19-year-old Dango Ouattara scored the only goal of the game in first-half stoppage time.

The goal scorer was however sent off 10 minutes from the end of the game, after a blatant foul. Burkina Faso held firm for a famous win as Tunisia poured forward in search of a goal that will take the game to extra time.

The Stallions will face a very confident Senegalese side for a place in the final of the 2021 edition.

