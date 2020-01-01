Camavinga rules out Real Madrid transfer, will be staying at Rennes

Linked with the La Liga champions, the 17-year-old says he will be staying in Ligue 1 for at least another season

Eduardo Camavinga insisted he would stay at for the 2020-21 season amid consistent rumours of a transfer to .

Camavinga, 17, has been linked with a move to the La Liga champions as a back-up for Casemiro after becoming a first team regular in defensive midfield.

But the midfielder, who is contracted at Rennes until 2022, said his current plans were to remain at the club for now.

"I have two years of contract left. I will be at Rennes this season," Camavinga told Telefoot on Friday.

Camavinga said he was unfazed about the rumours regarding his future.

"It doesn't bother me at all. It's football," he said.

"There are true things and false things."

Camavinga broke on to the scene as a 16-year-old in the 2018-19 season, making seven appearances for Rennes towards the back end of the campaign.

He continued his development during the recent cut-short season, playing in 36 games, scoring one goal and getting two assists.

Former Rennes player and star Mario Melchiot believes Camavinga should ignore all the outside noise and join Real if he believes the time is right.

"When I left , people said to me it was too early and that I should stay in Holland," Melchiot told Goal . "Let me tell you something, as a player just do what’s right for you and not listen to what people tell you.

"If you feel like it isn’t the right move, then stay where you are. I think you should always consider your development. The team you go to should make you better and you should make the team better.

"If those two things don’t add up, then don’t go. That’s the only answer I have for him.

"He is very young but I have watched him a few times and I like him as a player. He is gifted, he sees things, he is comfortable on the ball and dribbles in the middle of the park very well.

"The technical level in Ligue 1 is very high and Rennes is obviously a good place for him right now. He is protected.

"But I don’t know if Rennes can keep hold of him beyond next season. I think he has a lot of fire in him and I expect him to keep progressing. And I think there will soon come a time when he is offered the chance to go to another level.

"I had the chance to go to Real Madrid when I was 19 but I chose my family over Madrid because they needed me at that time. I took a gamble because Chelsea might not have come two years later.

"I went all the way to Madrid and saw the team train and everything. They spoke to me, the deal was done and I only needed to sign. My feeling, though, was that I have to do what's right for me.

"But if Real Madrid feels right to Camavinga, he shouldn't listen to what the critics are saying. Every move in football is a risk, but it is about knowing what you can achieve. If he thinks he can achieve great things at Madrid now, he should go for it."