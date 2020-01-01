Calvert-Lewin explains the Everton changes behind strong start

The England striker has hit the ground running this season and believes the club has made a vital shift on and off the pitch

Dominic Calvert-Lewin believes a number of changes at have resulted in his and the club's super start to the new season.

The 23-year-old scored again on Saturday in a 4-2 win over in the Premier League to make him the first Toffees player to score in the club's first four league games of a campaign.

Across all competition this season, Calvert-Lewin has nine goals from just six games as he did enough to earn his first England call-up.

While personally in top form, the striker believes changes at Goodison Park have played their part in the club's and his own strong start.

"There’s been a mentality shift and a momentum shift around the place and that has been a big catalyst [for our form], as well bringing in the new players and the quality they’ve got," Calvert-Lewin told Everton's website after the Brighton win.

"What they’ve added to the team has been crucial. We have gelled really well and the system we play suits us.

"In the second half [against Brighton] we didn’t play that well, to be honest. But we scored goals in the second half and the best teams win when they are not always on top. We dug in and limited their chances.

"We started the game well, though. On the whole, I think it was a solid performance again. We are feeling confident, creating chances and scoring goals."

have now won each of their opening four games to a top-flight season for the first time since 1969-70 when they went on to win the title.

Against Brighton, new signing James Rodriguez stole the show as he scored twice and claimed the assist for Yerry Mina's header.

Calvert-Lewin has clearly enjoyed linking up with the Colombian and is thankful for his creativity in the final third.

"James is a top player,” he said. "You can see when he gets on the ball, the quality he has got. He draws people in and opens space up for other players on the pitch.

"As a centre-forward, he creates chances and that’s all you can hope for."