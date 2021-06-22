Calhanoglu completes three-year Inter move after leaving AC Milan

The Nerazzurri were eager to get another creative influence onto their books, with a former foe now acquired as a free agent

Hakan Calhanoglu has officially joined Inter after allowing his AC Milan contract to run down.

Inter had been in the market for an attacking playmaker after seeing star midfielder Christian Eriksen suffer a cardiac arrest during Euro 2020. It is unknown as to whether Eriksen, who has been fitted with a defibrillator, will be able to play football again.

Regardless, the Nerazzurri have now announced the signing of Turkey international Calhanoglu on a three-year deal.

What was said?

In a statement released on their official website, Inter said: “FC Internazionale Milano can confirm that Hakan Calhanoglu has joined the Nerazzurri. The 27-year-old midfielder has signed a deal with the club lasting until 30 June 2024.”

Goal can confirm that Milan's offer was €4 million per season plus a bonus of around €500,000, which they first made in January and never raised, despite Calhanoglu's hesitation to sign renewed terms. Instead, he will reportedly earn €5m plus a €1m bonus at Inter.

He is moving after his involvement at this summer's European Championship came to a close, with Turkey bowing out at the group stage.

The bigger picture

Milan have seen striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic commit to a new one-year contract at San Siro, while Fikayo Tomori's loan from Chelsea has been turned into a permanent transfer.

They have, however, been unable to convince highly rated goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma to stay put, with the 22-year-old Italy international closing in on a move to Paris Saint-Germain.

Losing Calhanoglu represents another blow to the Rossoneri, while Inter - who now have Simone Inzaghi in charge following Antonio Conte's departure - are working to ensure that they remain competitive at home and in Europe for 2021-22.

