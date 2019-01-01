CFL 2019: Mohun Bagan's Antonio Vicuna - It was important to win three points

Mohun Bagan's Spanish coach suggested that his team lacked the killer instinct against BSS Sporting Club...

Antonio Vicuna will be a relieved man before the high voltage Kolkata Derby after his team managed to register their maiden win in the Calcutta Football League (CFL) against BSS Club on Wednesday.

The Spanish boss was understandably under a lot of pressure before this game as the team had lost in the Durand Cup final only four days ago. So a win was necessary for the Mariners.

Speaking on the match, Coach Kibu Vicuna said, "I am happy with the result. We have to add the killing instinct in our game. We have to close the games well and we can't waste so many chances. We could have been up 4-1 in 30 mins."

He added, "We gave a chance to our opponents to come back and also missed a penalty. They scored a goal and we became a bit nervous. In the last 15 minutes, the match was pretty open. But it was important to win three points. We had to win today after wasting points in the first two games."

's fitness has been a major concern this season as the team is often seen jaded after 70 minutes. But Vicuna defended his players saying, "They were more tired than us. My boys were not tired we just couldn't kill the game. In the last 15 minutes, we had possession of the ball.

"Boys are playing every three days in these conditions. We are tired yes but it is normal. Our style of game is more demanding."

On the man of the match Nongdamba Naorem, who scored one goal and assisted another, the Spanish boss said, "I am happy that Naorem scored today but he played better against . He played okay today. He was tired. It is normal, he is 19 years. He has never played so many games together. For him, it is a good experience and it will benefit him in future."

Vicuna mentioned that the team would start preparing for the Derby from Thursday. He said, "We won the three points today. From tomorrow, we will start preparing for the derby."

