Caf Women's Champions League: Malabo Kings' strength is in their physical form - Haidamou

Coach Abdallah Haidamou stated that Malabo Kings' strength is their physical form, nonetheless, assured that AS FAR will do their best to stop them.

Both teams square off in Thursday's Caf Women's Champions League third-place match billed for the 30 June Stadium, Cairo.

Despite their bright start to the competition - where they silenced Rivers Angels 3-0 in their first game - the Moroccans were unable to scale Hasaacas Ladies' hurdle in the semi-final.

They bowed 2-1 to the Ghanaians thanks to goals from Doris Boaduwaa and Evelyn Badu. For the Equatorial Guinea giants, they bowed to Mamelodi Sundowns 5-4 on penalties with scores after extra time ending 0-0.

Addressing the media ahead of Thursday's showdown, coach Haidamou - who accepted responsibility for his side's slump against Hasaacas Ladies - is keen on returning home as the third best team.

"All we have now is to win this match. We respect the opponent as we faced them before in a friendly game," Haidamou.

"We took care of the psychological side of the girls. I told the girls that I take full responsibility for the tactical side, so they have to move on and focus on getting a medal.

"Their strength is in their physical form and their attacking side, but we’ll try to stop them."

Echoing this optimism is goalkeeper Khadija Er-rmichi, who has leaked just four goals in the ongoing competition.

She pointed out that AS FAR must win the game early to avoid kicks from the penalty mark.

“We already lost the chance to be in the first or second place, we don’t want to lose the third place," said Er-rmichi.

“We played with them before, we know they can endure the physical efforts as they took them to penalty kicks, so we know we have to win the game early."

Sanaa Massoudy is the first player in the competition's history to score a hat-trick and she is expected to lead AS FAR attack, while their opponents will be relying on Stephanie Gbogou to get the goals.