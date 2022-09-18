Caf Interclub competition: Remo Stars crumble, Plateau United, Kwara United and River United qualify

Rivers United and Plateau United progressed in the Champions League, while Remo crashed out in the Confederation Cup with Kwara United qualifying.

WHAT HAPPENED? The four Nigeria Professional Football League teams appeared to have qualified for the next round of the Caf interclub tournaments, but Remo Stars crashed out. Despite an impressive first leg where they recorded a 0-0 draw at ASFAR, the Ikenne-based side bowed 1-0 at home with Joseph Gnadou netting the only goal in the 57th minute. In the same competition, Kwara United advanced after a 3-0 aggregate win after grinding out a 0-0 draw at AS Douanes in Niamey.

WHAT ELSE? For reigning NPFL kings Rivers United, they qualified 3-1 on aggregate despite losing 1-0 at Watanga FC. Nigeria’s second representative in the Champions League, Plateau United, beat AS Stade Mandj 1-0 in Abuja to qualify 3-2 on aggregate.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Nigeria now have three teams left in Africa following Remo Stars' defeat.

ALL EYES ON: Goalkeeper Adewale Adeyinka was at his best to stop AS Douanes. The Chan Super Eagles star made crucial saves to ensure that Kwara United did not concede a goal in Niger Republic.

DID YOU KNOW? Enyimba are the only team from Nigeria to have won the Caf Champions League. The People’s Elephants achieved this feat for the first time in 2003. They successfully defended their crown the following year after breezing past Tunisia’s Etoile du Sahel in the final.

WHAT NEXT FOR NPFL TEAMS? Rivers United square up against Wydad AC in the second round with Plateau United trying Esperance de Tunis for size. In the Confederation Cup. Kwara United would be hoping to negotiate their way past Morocco’s RS Berkane.