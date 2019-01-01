Caf expands African Women's Cup of Nations to 12 teams

The confederation has added four teams to its biennial continental women's championship

The Confederation of African Football (Caf) has expanded the African Women's Cup of Nations from eight to 12 teams for the 2020 tournament.

The biennial tournament has featured eight teams for the previous 11 editions.

Previously held with two groups of four teams, the Awcon has been contested with this format since 1998.

The past format also saw the top two teams in each group qualified for the semi-finals, with four teams crashing out of the competition.



"With @CAF_Online’s #exco, we took a great decision today: feminine’s #AFCON will now engage 12 teams! They only were 8 until now," president Ahmad Ahmad announced via his Twitter account.

According to Ahmad, the decision was ratified at its executive board meeting held on Wednesday in , where the 2019 currently taking place.

are the defending African Women's Cup of Nations champions after a 4-3 win on penalties in last year's final in .

The Super Falcons are the most successful team in Awcon history, with nine titles followed by Equatorial Guinea with two.

Following Congo's withdrawal last week, 2020 hosts and formats of the new 12-team tournament are yet to be revealed.