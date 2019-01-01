Caf Confederation Cup: We are not going to Libreville for the beauty of the city - Ibenegbu

The veteran midfielder is hopeful his experience on the continent will rub off positively on the Flying Antelopes

Enugu midfielder Ikechukwu Ibenegbu has stated he and his teammates will be gunning for the best possible result in this weekend’s Caf Confederation Cup first leg, first round tie away to AS Pelican.

The Flying Antelopes are already in Libreville for Saturday’s tie which is billed to take place at Stade D’Angondje and Ibenegbu has reiterated they are not in town for an excursion.

“We are not going to Libreville to watch the beauty of the city but to ensure we get a good result that will make the return leg in two weeks’ time a mere formality.”

The former Warri and midfielder said in an interview with the club’s website.

“As a new player in Rangers, I hope to bring my experience of playing on the continent for over a decade to bear, if selected by the coach, to help us achieve our set target for the season.”

Rangers last season made it to the group stage of this competition but Ibenegbu believes the Coal City team is big enough to go all the way to end their long trophy drought on the continent this season.

“Rangers is a very big team in the continent and my joining them is to contribute my little quota towards making them a continental champion again after over four decades,” Ibenegbu added.

In the build-up to Saturday’s game, Rangers under their caretaker manager Benedict Ugwu, have played 12 friendly games and they won all but one.