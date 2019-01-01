Caf Confederation Cup: Santoba tie will be a cracker - Niger Tornadoes vice captain Ogbonnaya

The assistant captain of the Ikon Allah Boys tells Goal he expects a tough fight from the visiting team from Conakry

Niger Tornadoes vice-captain Rueben Ogbonnaya has warned his teammates not to expect an easy game when they begin their journey in the Caf Confederation Cup this weekend against Santoba.

The Ikon Allah Boys will be facing their opponents from Conakry on Saturday at the Ahmadu Bello Stadium in Kaduna. For Ogbonnaya, maximum concentration will be required if they are to start their campaign on the right foot.

“I want to confirm to you that the game on Saturday will be a cracker, it will be a tough game no doubt but I believe we will carry the day because we have been preparing well despite the short time,” Ogbonnaya told Goal in an exclusive interview.

“Santoba will not be an easy push because football nowadays is about 90 minutes, we have to be fully concentrated for the entire game.”

While still hurting that Tornadoes will be campaigning in the Second Division while they compete on the continent, Ogbonnaya is confident with the newly recruited players, the push for promotion back to the Professional Football League ( ) is on course.

Article continues below

“I want to confirm to you that the new players have all been gelling well to meet the coach’s demands and there has been a tremendous improvement and with the two friendly games we have played, we have improved tactically,” he continued.

“Thankfully, we have a good mix of experience and youthfulness now at Tornadoes, so by God’s grace we should get a good result on Saturday.”

If Tornadoes progress against Santoba they would take on Ivorian club San Pedro who were drawn a bye in the first round.