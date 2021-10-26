Orlando Pirates, Enyimba FC and TP Mazembe were all handed relatively comfortable draws in the Caf Confederation Cup play-off round.

Pirates were pitted against Liberian champions LPRC Oilers during the draw which was conducted at the Caf headquarters in Cairo, Egypt on Tuesday afternoon.

The Buccaneers, who reached the 2015 Confederation Cup final, eliminated Congo-Brazzaville club Diables Noirs in the second round tie.

While Enyimba have been drawn against Libyan club Al Ittihad and the Nigerian giants will be confident of overcoming their opponents and book their place in the next round.

Aba Warriors proved too strong for Senegalese side Diambars in the second round tie as they emerged 4-0 winners on aggregate.

Meanwhile, Mazembe will face another South African side in Marumo Gallants after being eliminated from the Caf Champions League by AmaZulu FC.

The DR Congolese champions will be seeking redemption, but Gallants will be oozing with confidence having stunned Mazembe's DR Congolese rivals, AS Vita Club in the previous round.

Last year's Confederation Cup runners-up, CS Sfaxien of Tunisia have been pitted against Kenyan champions Tusker FC.

Tusker's Kenyan rivals, Gor Mahia will battle it out with Congo-Brazzaville side AS Otoho, while Ghanaian giants Hearts of Oak are set to face Algerian outfit JS Saoura.

The play-off round first-leg matches are scheduled for November 28, while the second-leg games will take place on December 5.

The 16 winners on aggregate will progress to the group stage.

Full Draw

LPRC Oilers (Liberia) vs Orlando Pirates (South Africa)

TP Mazembe (DR Congo) vs Marumo Gallants (South Africa)

Hearts of Oak (Ghana) vs JS Saoura (Algeria)

Rivers United (Nigeria) vs Al Masry (Egypt)

Al Ittihad (Libya) vs Enyimba (Nigeria)

Tusker (Kenya) vs CS Sfaxien (Tunisia)

Royal Leopards vs JS Kabylie (Algeria)

Stade Malien vs Biashara United (Tanzania) or Al Ahli SC (Libya)

Gor Mahia (Kenya) vs AS Otoho (Congo-Brazzaville)

Zanaco FC (Zambia) v Binga FC (Mali)

Simba SC (Tanzania) v Red Arrows (Zambia)

ASEC Mimosas (Ivory Coast) v Interclube (Angola)

AS Maniema Union (DR Congo) vs Pyramids (Egypt)

Nouadhibou (Mauritania) v Cotonsport (Cameroon)

US Gendarmerie Nationale (Niger) v DC Motema Pembe (DR Congo)

APR (Rwanda) v RS Berkane (Morocco)