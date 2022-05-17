Caf Confederation Cup: Orlando Pirates and RS Berkane final to be officiated by controversial referee Sikazwe

Zambian Janny Sikazwe has been confirmed as the centre referee for the Caf Confederation Cup final between Orlando Pirates and RS Berkane.

The final is scheduled to be played on Friday at Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo, Nigeria.

Bucs made it to the final after claiming a 2-1 aggregate win over Libyan side Al Ahly Tripoli while RS Berkane eliminated Congolese outfit Tout Puissant Mazembe 5-1 on aggregate.

Both teams have struggled in their respective domestic competitions and winning the final will be the easiest way of ensuring they take part in the annual competition next season.

"Top Zambian referee Janny Sikazwe will be at the centre of this Friday’s Caf Confederation Cup final between South African giants Orlando Pirates and RS Berkane of Morocco," Zambia's FA confirmed on Tuesday.

"The 2018 Fifa World Cup whistle-man will be joined by Angolan Jerson Emiliano Dos Santos as first assistant while Mozambican Arsenio Chadreque Maringule will be the second assistant.

"Botswana referee Joshua Bondo will serve as the fourth official while Egyptian Mahmoud Ashor will be the Video Assistant Referee for the match with his compatriots Mahmoud Abouelregal and Mahmoud Elbana completing the video crew."

Sikazwe was placed under the limelight in the recently held Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) after officiating in the game between Mali and Tunisia whereby the former claimed a 1-0 win.

The official initially blew his whistle to indicate the end of the match in the 85h minute, before play resumed after the error only for Sikazwe to again blow before the 90th minute.

The game finished after the second mistake, with around 17 seconds of normal time still remaining on the clock, sparking outrage from Tunisia's players and coaching staff, who were attempting to overturn the deficit.