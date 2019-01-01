Caf Confederation Cup: Niger Tornadoes win friendly ahead of Santoba tie

The Ikon Allah boys scored four goals in their last test match ahead of Saturday’s crunch clash

Niger Tornadoes romped to a 4-0 win over another local side, Standard FC, on Tuesday in their last warm-up match ahead of Saturday’s Caf Confederation Cup tie against Santoba FC.

The Ikon Allah Boys scored two goals in each half to highlight their readiness for their first assignment on the continent this weekend.

Segun Alebiosu, one of the new Tornadoes recruits, scored twice in the first half before the duo of Ahmadu Liman and Ibrahim Saidu completed the rout in the second half.

FT:

Niger Tornadoes 4-0 Standard Fc



The Ikon Allah boys wrapped up friendly warm ups with a resounding victory over non league side at the Ahmadu Bello Stadium Kaduna ahead of CAF CONFEDERATION date with Santoba Fc of Conakry, Guinea pic.twitter.com/IuYyTrYHbm — Niger Tornadoes FC (@NigerTornadoes) August 6, 2019

Before Tuesday’s big win, coach Bala Abubakar’s men had also recorded a 2-1 win over John Utaka Academy in another friendly.

Despite their relegation from the Professional Football League ( ) to the second-tier, Tornadoes’ amazing run of form in the Federation Cup earned them a berth in the Caf Confederation Cup.

In the 2019 Federation Cup final, the Ikon Allah Boys lost 4-3 on penalties to , the second time in three years they have finished as runners-up in the competition.

Coach Abubakar is the first to lead Tornadoes to the continent in 18 years and remains the only homegrown coach to do so.

If Tornadoes progress against Santoba, they would take on Ivorian club San Pedro, who were drawn a bye in the first round.