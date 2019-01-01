Caf Confederation Cup: Niger Tornadoes set for MFM friendly ahead Santoba tie

The Ikon Allah Boys are yet to inspire confidence ahead of their difficult trip to Conakry

Caf Confederation Cup campaigners Niger Tornadoes will engage Professional Football League ( ) side MFM in a friendly at the Agege Stadium, Lagos, on Monday.

The match is the final test for the Ikon Allah Boys ahead of their second leg preliminary round tie away to Santoba in Conakry.

Tornadoes, who are battling against an early exit from the continental competition having lost 2-1 at home in the first leg, are camped in Lagos and have decided to test their might against some local teams before heading out to Conakry.

On Sunday, also at the Soccer Temple in Agege, coach Bala Abubakar’s men were up against Nigeria National League (NNL) side 36 Lions, who handed them a 2-1 defeat.



36 Lions scored first before Ahmadu Liman got the equaliser for Tornadoes.

While the 2019 Federation Cup finalists thought they had done enough for a draw, 36 Lions broke their hearts with a second goal in the dying moments of the encounter.

Coach Bala will hope he can effect some corrections in his team’s play on Monday evening before their departure to Conakry on Tuesday.

The Caf Confederation Cup preliminary second leg tie between Tornadoes and Santoba will take place on Friday, and the Nigeria flag-bearers must win and score at least two goals in Conakry to stand a chance of progressing to the next phase of this competition.

If they progress against Santoba, Tornadoes would take on Ivorian club San Pedro, who were given a bye in the preliminary round.