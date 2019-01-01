Caf Confederation Cup: Niger Tornadoes and MFM share spoils in friendly

The Ikon Allah Boys blew away a two-goal lead in their final test game ahead of their continental obligations

Caf Confederation Cup campaigners Niger Tornadoes settled for a 2-2 draw against MFM on Monday in their final tune-up game ahead of their second leg preliminary round tie away to Santoba in Conakry.

Ifeanyi Okoye and Ahamdu Liman had given Tornadoes a two-goal lead in the friendly played at the Agege Stadium, Lagos before the Olukoya Boys rallied back as Kabiru Adeniji scored twice to deny the Ikon Allah Boys victory.

Despite failing to win, Tornadoes coach Bala Abubakar told Goal after the encounter he was satisfied with the display of his players and remains positive of a good show in Conakry on Friday.

“The boys gave a good account of themselves and I am happy with what I saw, ” coach Bala told Goal.

“We opted to play these friendly games to allow the players to gel better and I can see better chemistry now.”

Tornadoes were beaten 2-1 by National League (NNL) side 36 Lions in their other friendly game on Sunday.

The team will depart for Conakry on Tuesday as they hope to upturn the 2-1 home defeat suffered in the first leg.

To stay on in the Confederation Cup, Tornadoes must win and score at least two goals in Conakry to stand a chance of progressing to the next phase of this competition.

If they get past Santoba, Tornadoes would next take on Ivorian club San Pedro, who were given a bye in the preliminary round.