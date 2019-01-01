Caf Confederation Cup: I believe I will score against Santoba - Tornadoes striker Alebiosu

The recently-recruited forward is confident of a good outing away in Conakry

Niger Tornadoes striker Segun Alebiosu believes he will open his goal-scoring account on Friday in the Caf Confederation Cup second leg preliminary round tie away to Santoba in Conakry.

Alebiosu is among the newly-recruited players brought in by coach Abubakar Bala to help fortify his team for the twin assignments on the continent and on the domestic scene where the Ikon Allah Boys will be battling for promotion back to the elite competition.

Though the former Kwara United striker fired blanks in his official maiden appearance a fortnight ago against Santoba, he has promised to make amends in Conakry and get goals for Tornadoes on Friday.

“There was really no time to prepare well for the first leg and most of us new players were just coming in with very little time for us to understand ourselves,” Alebiosu told Goal in an exclusive interview.

“The situation is different now, we have prepared better and know ourselves more now, I believe by the grace of God I will score in Conakry against Santoba

Tornadoes lost 2-1 at home in the first leg played at Ahmadu Bello Stadium, Kaduna and would now need not to just win away but also score at least two goals in Conakry.

If Tornadoes do enough to navigate past Santoba, they would take on Ivorian club San Pedro who were given a bye in the preliminary round.



