Caf Confederation Cup: Gor Mahia’s Harrison wary of AS Otoho d’Oyo, relishing fans' support

Gor Mahia coach Mark Harrison is relishing competing in the Caf Confederation Cup after they were drawn to face AS Otoho d’Oyo in the playoff round.

On Tuesday, the draw for the fixtures was conducted in Cairo and the FKF Shield Cup winners were paired to face the Congolese outfit in a two-legged tie.

Gor Mahia will travel away for the first meeting between November 26-28 before the return leg scheduled for Nairobi a week later.

K'Ogalo reached the playoff round after securing a 3-1 away win against Al-Ahly Merowe but the return leg could not be played when the Sudanese outfit failed to travel to Kenya.

After learning of the draw, Harrison believes a good result away from home will set the tie up nicely for their fans to watch from the stands in the second leg.

'It will be good if we win away'

“They must be a tough team because they have won their league three times in a row and were in the Caf Champions League,” Harrison said as quoted by Nation Sports.

“Since we are starting away, it will be good if we get a positive result as we did against Al Ahly Merowe. It will also be a good game since our fans are now back in the stadium.”

Against Merowe, Gor Mahia conceded early but fought from behind to win the game after goals from winger Samuel Onyango, Benson Omalla, and Jules Ulimwengu.

Meanwhile, FKF Premier League champions Tusker, who dropped to the Confederation Cup from the Champions League after a 5-0 aggregate defeat against Zamalek of Egypt, will face Tunisia giants CS Sfaxien, who thrashed Nigerian Premier League side Bayelsa United 5-0 on aggregate in the previous round.

Tusker coach Robert Matano has admitted how tough it is to face North African teams and promised to study their opponents before the first meeting.

'I can't talk about the fixture'

“I can’t talk more about the fixture because I have to study the team first. Matches are won according to how each team has prepared and the calibre of players it has. North African teams are tough and we have to prepare well,” Matano said.

Tusker, who were making a return to the continental scene after winning the Kenyan league, suffered a 1-0 defeat at home against Zamalek in the first leg before losing the second leg clash 4-0 in Alexandria.