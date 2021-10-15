Caf Confederation Cup: Gor Mahia come from behind to snatch 3-1 over Al-Ahly Merowe

Gor Mahia came from a goal down to defeat Al-Ahly Merowe 3-1 in the first leg of their Caf Confederation Cup first round fixture.

Ahmed Abok had given the hosts a lead but Samuel Onyango, Benson Omalla, and Jules Ulimwengu struck back at the New Suez Stadium in Egypt on Friday night.

The Football Kenya Federation Shield Cup champions had to do without their new signings after failing to register them early owing to an initial transfer ban that had been placed on them by Fifa.

The Sudanese outfit started the game well and had their chances. They managed to take a lead in the 42nd minute. It happened to be the only goal in the first 45 minutes.

In the second half, the Mark Harrison-led charges upped their tempo in search of the equaliser. They did not have to wait for long as former Sony Sugar winger Onyango answered their prayers in the 55th minute.

Youthful attacker Omalla then made it 2-1 10 minutes later when he headed in from close range.

The third goal was scored by Burundi international Ulimwengu with 20 minutes to go. It was a welcome strike for the attacker who was almost let go by the club last season.

Before the journey to Egypt, the club's assistant coach Sammy Omollo had explained why they opted to give him another chance.

"This season, expect a different Ulimwengu; he has a very positive attitude and has promised to give his best. If you look at him in training, you can attest to what I am saying. He will surprise many," the former Harambee Star had told Goal.

Article continues below

"Ulimwengu is a quality player and has the potential to perform well. He will be a key player for us if he replicates his training form to matches."

K'Ogalo made it to the first round after being exempted from the preliminary round, while Merowe defeated Atlabara of South Sudan 4-0 in aggregate to set a date with the Kenyan side.

The second leg will be played at Nyayo Stadium on October 24. K'Ogalo will advance to the group stage with a draw or a one-goal defeat.