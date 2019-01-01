Caf Confederation Cup: Enyimba will not underrate ‘giant-killers’ TS Galaxy - Abd’Allah

The People’s Elephant manager rejects assertions his team have an easy opponent in the play-off round

coach Usman Abd’Allah has assured his team will not make the mistake of underrating their opponents in the Caf Confederation Cup play-off round, TS Galaxy.

Although the Rockets are greenhorns on the continent compared to the People’s Elephant who are two-time African champions, Abd’Allah insists it will be wrong to think the South African club poses no threat to his team’s ambition.

“I don’t think it really matters if they [TS Galaxy] are in the second division because they are Cup winners,” Abd’Allah told the media as he reflected on Wednesday’s pairings.

“So, they must have beaten big teams to become the Cup winners and I’m not going to take anything for granted.

“We are not taking anything for granted, we are going to treat any team as one of the best teams.”

Having failed in their bid to challenge for a third title, the Enyimba coach stated they would be taking the Confederation Cup seriously as it is now their solitary hope for glory on the continent.

The manager assured his team will “do everything possible” to ensure they remain in the hunt for the trophy by progressing to the group stage after the two-legged encounter with TS Galaxy who beat CNapS Sport of Madagascar to make the playoffs.

“We are going to take this match as important as any other match that we’ve played. The most important thing is to qualify for the group stage,” Abd’Allah continued.

“Now the target is for the group stage so we are going to work and do everything possible to see that we qualify for the group stage.

“This is the last chance we’ll get and we are not going to let it slip away from our hands now. I think the team will be ready for that match.”

The first leg of the encounter will see Enyimba welcome TS Galaxy to Aba on the weekend of October 27 before the return leg in a week later.