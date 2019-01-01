Caf Confederation Cup: Enyimba to treat TS Galaxy like Esperance or Al Ahly - Ojo

The former Sunshine Stars forward tells Goal the Rockets are a formidable side capable of an upset

forward Dayo Ojo has stated TS Galaxy will not be treated as a lower-division team when they face the People’s Elephant in the play-off round of the Caf Confederation Cup.

Dayo told Goal, Enyimba will approach the game against the Rockets like they are playing any of the top teams on the continent.

“We are not going to underrate them [TS Galaxy] at all, even we will play them like we are facing Esperance, or any other big team on the continent,” Ojo told Goal in an exclusive interview.

“This is the last chance we have to win a trophy on the continent and we would not allow it to slip.”

Enyimba were originally campaigning in the before dropping to the second-tier club competition but their opponents, TS Galaxy are greenhorns on the continent.

The Rockets are seen as giant-killers who are capable of wreaking havoc against any team that underrates them.

The National First Division side qualified to play on the continent after emerging as the surprise winners of the Nedbank Cup, beating in the 2019 final.

Usman Abd'Allah's men will host TS Galaxy in the first leg on the weekend of October 27 with the return leg scheduled for a week later.

The winners of the play-offs will progress to the group stage of the 2019 Caf Confederation Cup.