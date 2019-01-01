Caf Confederation Cup: Enyimba manager Abd’Allah on TS Galaxy's strengths

The People’s Elephants manager admits South African clubs are often technically and tactically sound

coach Usman Abd’Allah has stated his team is working extra hard to get the best result possible in this weekend’s Caf Confederation Cup play-off fixture against 's Cup Champions TS Galaxy.

According to Abd’Allah, South African teams; including the Rockets are often technically and tactically sound so it would be dangerous to take anything granted despite facing a greenhorn in Sunday’s home tie.

This weekend's fixture in Aba will mark the second time in less than two years the People's Elephant will be facing South African opposition at this stage of the Confederation Cup.

While Premier Soccer League side were the opponents in 2018, TS Galaxy who defied the odds to become the first lower tier team to clinch the Nedbank Cup are Enyimba’s new opposition.

"They [South African teams] are teams with very good technique and tactics and you know they have a very good youth development over there, so you can see they have very good technical abilities and tactical abilities,” the Enyimba coach told the media ahead of Sunday’s tie.

"We are not taking anything for granted. We are expecting the team to be a very, very good team."

The Rockets have taken the continent by storm; winning all of their first four matches in their debut appearance in the Confederation Cup and Abd’Allah admits such performances must not be wished aside.

"They [TS Galaxy] win their matches away and they are a goal-scoring team away.

“So we're all aware of that and that is why you can see how we've been preparing a lot so that we can work on our technical and tactical ability that can match this team," The People’s Elephant manager added.

After Sunday’s first leg tie in Aba, Enyimba will travel to South Africa for the second leg tie and the winner over the two legs will proceed into the group stage of the second-tier club competition.