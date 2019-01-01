Caf Confederation Cup: Enyimba, Enugu Rangers learn opponents

The Nigeria flag bearers have been pitched against teams from South Africa and Togo

The opponents for Nigerian teams and Enugu in the Caf Confederation Cup play-off round have been revealed.

In the draws conducted on Wednesday in Cairo, the People’s Elephant have been pitched to face South African side TS Galaxy while the Flying Antelopes have a date with the Togolese side ASCK.

Enyimba were originally campaigning in the before dropping to the second-tier club competition but their opponents, TS Galaxy are greenhorns on the continent as they are playing for the first time in this competition.

Though debutants, the Rockets are seen as giant-killers who are capable of wreaking havoc against any team that underrate them.

The National First Division side qualified to play on the continent after emerging as the surprise winners of the Nedbank Cup, beating in the 2019 final.

As for Rangers, they will be up against four-time Togolese League champions ASCK.

Before this latest return to the continent, ASCK last featured in Caf club competition in 2008 when they made it to the first round of the Champions League.

Enyimba will host TS Galaxy in the first leg while Rangers will travel to Togo for the first leg on the weekend of October 27 with the return leg scheduled a week later.

The winners of the playoffs progress to the group stage of the 2019 Caf Confederation Cup.

The People's Elephant made it to the semi-final when they last featured in this competition while Rangers only made it to the group stage last season.