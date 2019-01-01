Caf Confederation Cup: Enugu Rangers will be in the group stage - Ugwu

The Flying Antelopes manager has unequivocally declared his side would pull through to the next phase in the second-tier club competition

Enugu coach Benedict Ugwu believes his team will upturn the 2-1 deficit they suffered in the Caf Confederation Cup first leg, play-off round tie away to ASC Kara this weekend.

According to the Flying Antelopes manager, his side is better prepared and more determined than they were a week ago when they travelled for the first leg in Lome.

“Yes, we lost a game that would have ended in a draw or even win if we had converted the chances created,” Ugwu said in a pre-match interview.

“I have the confidence that we shall get the win that will take us to the group stage.”

The Rangers coach, while admitting that ASCK will be difficult to surmount, assured fans his team will do all needed to get a positive result from Sunday’s tie.

“No doubt, we expect them to come out to stop us but they shall meet a very different and resolute side than they saw in Lome,” Ugwu added.

“We have done our bit as humans and all we desire is the crown of glory by God almighty. We will be in the group stage at the end of the match on Sunday.”

Meanwhile, the Flying Antelopes captain Temitope Olusesi has also stated his teammates will get the job done.

“We have seen them (ASCK) play and I give them credit for their win in Lome but we have resolved to stop them in this weekend’s match and pick up the group stage ticket.

We expect a difficult match but we shall come out with the win that we desire to appreciate our fans for their support,” the captain concluded.