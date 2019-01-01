Caf Confederation Cup: Enugu Rangers to increase work level for next round - Ugwu

The Flying Antelopes caretaker manager is relieved with the qualification of his team for the playoff stage of the continental club competition

Enugu caretaker manager Benedict Ugwu has admitted his team will need to work harder if they are to achieve their minimum target of making it to the group stage of the Caf Confederation Cup.

The Flying Antelopes survived a scare on Sunday as they had to come from behind before they piped AS Pelican 3-1 in their second leg first-round tie to progress on a 4-3 aggregate scoreline.

While reflecting on his team’s progress and the task still ahead of them, the Rangers coach believes his team needs to up the ante going forward.

“It was a very difficult match as the Gabonese side improved on their first-leg performance,” the Flying Antelopes manager said in a post-match interview.

“It became more challenging when they scored early but to the credit of my players, they did not panic and got the needed result to take us into the next round of the competition.

“I sincerely thank our fans who kept on cheering even when we were down. “

While awaiting who their opponents would be in the playoff phase, coach Ugwu has promised increased efforts from his team as they look to seal their place in the group stage.

“We shall increase our work level as the next round approaches to ensure we scale that and qualify for the group stage by God’s grace,” the manager added.

With dropping from the Caf to the Confederation Cup, now have two representatives in the competition.